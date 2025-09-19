In unfortunate news for the fans, the second T20I between the Ireland national cricket team and England national cricket team at The Village, Dublin, was abandoned due to the persistent rain. The Jacob Bethell-led England are leading the three-match T20I series 1-0. The Three Lions won the first T20I by four wickets after Phil Salt played a match-winning knock. The third and final T20I between England and Ireland will be held at the same venue on September 21. England Defeats Ireland By Four Wickets in IRE vs ENG 1st T20I 2025; Phil Salt's Superb 89 Runs Help Three Lions To Take 1-0 Lead.

Ireland vs England 2nd T20I 2025 Match Abandoned

Match abandoned 🚨 Our second match of the series has been rained off ☔️ pic.twitter.com/0ACl30YhfB — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)