The England national cricket team secured a four-wicket win against the Ireland national cricket team in the first T20I at The Village in Dublin on Wednesday, September 17. Phil Salt was named Player of the Match for his match-winning 89 runs for the Three Lions. Talking about the match, Ireland made a competitive score of 196/3 in 20 overs. Harry Tector (61*) and wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker (55) played crucial knocks for the hosts. For England, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid took one wicket apiece. While chasing, England opener Phil Salt smashed 89 runs off 46 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and four sixes as the visitors chased down the 197-run target in 17.4 overs. IRE vs ENG 2025: Ben Calitz Earns Maiden Call-Up for Ireland’s T20I Series Against England National Cricket Team.

A Winning Start for England in IRE vs ENG T20I 2025 Series

🦁 A winning start! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Victory by four wickets in our series opener! 🏏 Match Centre: https://t.co/HJvt1MkksO pic.twitter.com/HnSl9vaPgq — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 17, 2025

