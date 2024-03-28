Irfan Pathan had a veiled dig at Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya after his side lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring contest in IPL 2024 on March 27. The former Indian cricketer criticised Pandya's strike-rate in the high-scoring match, which was 120 at a time when all the other batsmen in his side scored at a rate close to 200 or more. Taking to 'X', formerly Twitter, Pathan wrote, "If the whole team is playing with a strike of 200, Captain can't bat with the batting strike rate of 120." Chasing 278 for victory, Mumbai Indians were eventually restricted to 246/5. Pandya finished with a score of 24 runs off 20 balls. SRH vs MI Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Records Broken and Created As Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Mumbai Indians in A High-Scoring Contest.

Irfan Pathan Takes Dig at Hardik Pandya

If the whole team is playing with the strike of 200, Captain can’t bat with the batting strike rate of 120. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 27, 2024

