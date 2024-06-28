The India women's cricket team vs South Africa women's cricket team one-off Test gets underway on Friday, June 28, The IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 is all set to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sports18, the official broadcaster of India's home matches will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also have the viewing option of the IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 live telecast on the DD Sports 1 channel, but only on DD Free Dish. However, the IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 will not be available on the DD National TV channel. IND vs ENG Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After India Beat England To Qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 DD Free Dish Live Telecast Details

All set for the #INDvSA Women's Test Match 🏏



🗓️ Today ⏰ 9:20 AM onwards..



Watch LIVE on DD Sports 1.0 📺 (DD Free Dish)

pic.twitter.com/mQDTvJmylS— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 28, 2024

