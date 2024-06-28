India marched into the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final with a commanding win over England in Guyana on June 27. And fans on social media shared their reactions to this epic win in the form of some hilarious memes. India, unbeaten in the competition, headed into this clash carrying the expectations of a billion fans all across the globe. And they ensured that all of them went home happy as the Men in Blue clinched a 68-run win over England. India now has just one hurdle to cross in the form of South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29. This was the time India made it to the T20 World Cup final. India also qualified for the third consecutive ICC final. Take a look at some memes below. India Qualify for Final of T20 World Cup for the First Time After 2014, Beat England to Set Up T20WC 2024 Summit Clash With South Africa.

'Best Day Since 15th August 1947'

When South Africa wins, India beats England and Bapu takes 3 wickets pic.twitter.com/RcGdWXitHK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 27, 2024

'Lagaan Repeating'

Indian Cricket Fans Hoping for an ICC Title Again

We are hopeful for a World Cup again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zuQuIpulSh — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 27, 2024

Apt!

Kuldeep Yadav when he saw this pitch pic.twitter.com/xaMKthukV4 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 27, 2024

Indian Cricket Fans After this Win

'Dear England, This Bapu is Violent'

Indian Fans Realising that 'Final Abhi Baaki Hai'

