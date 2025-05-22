Is Yashasvi Jaiswal leaving Rajasthan Royals? Fans have made speculations after the star batter shared a 'cryptic' Instagram post following his team's early exit from IPL 2025. The 23-year-old made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2020 and over the years, has gone on to establish himself as one of the most important players for the franchise. Rajasthan Royals had a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign where they managed just four wins out of 10 matches. Taking to Instagram, Yashasvi Jaiswal shared a post, the caption for which read, "Thank you, Rajasthan Royals, for everything. Not the season we hoped for, but continue to be grateful for our journey together. On to the next challenge  and whatever the future brings YBJ 64." However, with his exit rumours doing the rounds, Yashasvi Jaiswal edited the caption of his post and added the words 'continue' and 'together'. IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals’ Rising Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi Earns Praise From Batting Coach Vikram Rathour.

