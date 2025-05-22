Is Yashasvi Jaiswal leaving Rajasthan Royals? Fans have made speculations after the star batter shared a 'cryptic' Instagram post following his team's early exit from IPL 2025. The 23-year-old made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2020 and over the years, has gone on to establish himself as one of the most important players for the franchise. Rajasthan Royals had a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign where they managed just four wins out of 10 matches. Taking to Instagram, Yashasvi Jaiswal shared a post, the caption for which read, "Thank you, Rajasthan Royals, for everything. Not the season we hoped for, but continue to be grateful for our journey together. On to the next challenge and whatever the future brings YBJ 64." However, with his exit rumours doing the rounds, Yashasvi Jaiswal edited the caption of his post and added the words 'continue' and 'together'. IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals’ Rising Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi Earns Praise From Batting Coach Vikram Rathour.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Cryptic Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashasvi Jaiswal (@yashasvijaiswal28)

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Post With Caption Used Earlier

Yashasvi Jaiswal changed his caption on insta: 1."From grateful for the journey" to "continue to be grateful for our journey together " 2. Added 🇮🇳 flag after "on to the next challenge" to indicate his next project. Relax everyone,he is our superstar. KKhar fans🤣🤣😭😭 pic.twitter.com/T5FP9lVR8i — 𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙖𝙟⚡ (@161_at_perth) May 21, 2025

'Concerning and Cryptic'

Nah man, Yashasvi Jaiswal has never put up a post like this in all the seasons he has played. This looks really concerning and cryptic — it seems like Jaiswal isn’t happy with the team management. pic.twitter.com/0liCjoCHod — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) May 21, 2025

'Don't Be Surprised'

🚨Don't be surprised if Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves RR ❌ Rutu -CSK Gill -GT Pant -LSG Sanju-RR Abhishek -Next SRH Cap All his competitors are leading franchises. But, RR picked Parag over YJ. Jaiswal's career is on rise, so captaincy aspiration is normal. pic.twitter.com/xFnE5JOvuv — Pratyush Halder (@pratyush_no7) May 22, 2025

'Jaiswal Isn't Going Anywhere'

Relax RR fans.....:) Jaiswal ain't going anywhere He just changed his caption on Instagram to clarify stay in RR#yashasvijaiswal #ybj pic.twitter.com/K3WWWYXb6u — Sanju Samson(Fanclub) 𝕏 (@arjaksaini7) May 21, 2025

'Rumour is False'

People are saying that Yashasvi Jaiswal follows Kolkata Knight Riders on Instagram and might be traded to KKR next season. However, he also follows Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. So, the rumour that he is planning to leave RR appears to be false for now pic.twitter.com/Rk8DLMBGa5 — Sports syncs (@moiz_sports) May 22, 2025

