Ishan Kishan triggered hilarious reactions from fans after he was spotted drinking water himself which he had brought to give to the batsman during the India vs Netherlands match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 12. This happened after Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the 18th over of the game. As the image of Ishan Kishan drinking water himself instead of giving to Virat Kohli who was standing next to him, fans came up with some funny reactions. Take a look at some of them below. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Bowlers Star As India Beat Netherlands by 160 Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Head Into Semifinals Unbeaten.

'Same Energy'

'Cannot Stop Laughing'

I cannot stop laughing here. https://t.co/LBOp8qCmLm — Ilham (@IlhamS_2) November 12, 2023

'Tired of Being Messenger'

man's tired of being the messenger give him a break guys 🤚 https://t.co/DfM4oJZAJl — Ryan🕊🏳 | END ALL WARS (@RyanYoursTruly) November 12, 2023

'Me at My Party'

Me at my party https://t.co/JVWkhAp7TO — Dipanshu Pandey (@callmepandey) November 12, 2023

Hahaha

