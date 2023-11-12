Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul scored sparkling centuries as India beat the Netherlands by 160 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue dished out a dominant performance with the bat, scoring a mammoth 410/4 in the first innings with all five of the top-order amongst the runs. With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah (2/33), Mohammed Siraj (2/29), Kuldeep Yadav (2/41) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/49) were amongst the wickets. Interestingly, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bowled and took one wicket each. With this win, India have now remained undefeated and head into the semifinal against New Zealand on November 15 with a lot of momentum and confidence. Virat Kohli Takes a Wicket in ODIs After Nine Years! Star Cricketer Dismisses Scott Edwards During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match (Watch Video).

India Beat Netherlands

