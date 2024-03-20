Veteran India pacer and Delhi Capitals' star Ishant Sharma was seen grinding it out in a training session as he gears up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The 35-year-old played eight matches for Delhi Capitals last season and picked up 10 wickets, with his best figures being 2/19. Ishant is the most experienced among the Indian pace bowling contingent for Delhi Capitals, and he will look to make an impact as Rishabh Pant and co-gun for a maiden IPL title. Delhi Capitals begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 23. Delhi Capitals Announce Rishabh Pant As Their Captain For IPL 2024 With Beautiful Rubik's Cube Artwork (Watch Video).

Ishant Sharma Grinds it Out in Practice Session

Ishi Bhai looks geared up for the 2024 challenge 👀#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/ZwWz2eds9A — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)