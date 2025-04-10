Ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2025, Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan gave a pep talk to his team members for the PSL 2025 season set to start. The Pakistan national cricket team captain was seen trying to motivate his Multan Sultans team members to target big, talk positive, and keep the goal of playing in the final clear. He said, "Humme Champion Wali Baatien Karni Hai..." (We have to talk like champions). Soon as the video of Rizwan's pep-talk was posted on Multan Sultan's X handle, netizens started to react to it. Some urged to keep him away from the media or groom him better. ‘Ya Brother Come to the Graveyard’, Mohammad Rizwan Welcomes West Indies Batter Kevin Sinclair With a Sledge During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Mohammad Rizwan Speaks to Multan Sultan Players Ahead of PSL 2025:

The captain’s vision is clear: the Sultans are here to win it all! 👊🏆#SultanSupremacy | #HBLPSLX pic.twitter.com/B2a6h66myS — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) April 9, 2025

'Media Se Dur Rko':

Yaarrr Khuda ka wasta hai es bande ki grooming kro ya media se dur rko🙏 https://t.co/657q0YBne4 — Syed Haris (@Syedharis_96) April 9, 2025

Ya toh Win Hai Ya Learn Hai!:

How to say "Ya to win hai ya to lan hai" Differently. — अभिनव सूद (@soodabhinav08) April 9, 2025

'Samaj Nahi Aya':

🤦kuch samaj nahi aayi pic.twitter.com/AE8qU5A7Q0 — Singh sukhbinder (@Singhsukhbinde2) April 9, 2025

Questions on 0.99% Chance:

Ye 0•99 wali kya calculation hai — Elongated musk (@Lashkareliberal) April 9, 2025

'Failure Afraid of Champion Team':

Champion team never afraid of failure Failure afraid of champion team — Rohit Gupta (@itsrohit1301) April 9, 2025

Captain Doesn't Know Vision:

The truth is the captain doesn't know. what is vision — MUJAHIRD (@deen_mujah85459) April 10, 2025

