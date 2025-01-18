Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is known for his chirpy behaviour behind the stumps, which was in full display on Day 2 of the PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025, where the wicket-keeper welcomed West Indies' Kevin Sinclair with sledging. On a track where spinners were toying with Windies' batters, Rizwan welcomed Sinclair in the middle in a sly manner, terming the pitch as a graveyard. Babar Azam Trolled by Fans for Using DRS Despite Clearly Edging the Ball During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025.

Mohammad Rizwan Sledging West Indies Batter

"Ya brother come to the graveyard" pic.twitter.com/meNNqCFman — fas (@hashtagworkin) January 18, 2025

