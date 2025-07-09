The Italy National Football Team inched closer to securing a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup next year after they beat Scotland by 12 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Region Final match on Wednesday, July 9. Batting first, the Italy National Football Team, which is captained by former Australian cricketer Joe Burns, scored 167/6. Emilio Gay struck a 21-ball fifty while Grant Stewart smashed 44 runs off 27 deliveries. For the Scotland National Cricket Team, Michael Leask took three wickets. In response, the Scotland National Cricket Team were rocked by a five-wicket haul from Harry Manenti. The right-arm medium fast bowler finished with figures of 5/31 and Italy restricted Scotland to 155/5 despite George Munsey's 72 and captain Richie Berrington's unbeaten 46. With this win, the Italy National Cricket Team moved to the top of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Final 2025 points table with five points. What are SENA Countries in Cricket? Find Out Why Are They Called So.

Italy Beat Scotland

