A bizarre incident was spotted during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match when both teams gathered to sing their national anthems. India are taking on Pakistan in the Group A clash of Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Ahead of the match, the Dubai International Cricket Team DJ played a wrong song instead of the Pakistan national anthem. A popular English rock song 'Jalebi Baby' was played instead of Pakistan's national anthem 'Qaumi Tarana' and fans took to social media to react on the bizarre development. Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Avoid Handshake During Coin Toss For IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

DJ played Jalebi Baby song on Pakistan National anthem 🤣#INDvsPAK #BoycottINDvPAK pic.twitter.com/rJBmfvqedI — 𝗩 𝗔 𝗥 𝗗 𝗛 𝗔 𝗡 (@ImHvardhan21) September 14, 2025

The Pakistan anthem was muted for a while, replaced by a rap song on @SonySportsNetwk, but it was later broadcasted during #PakVsInd — Arslan Akbar (@iarslanakbar) September 14, 2025

No way they played jalebi baby instead of the anthem LMAO pic.twitter.com/ol39dsuSc0 — Saltafa (@saltafa) September 14, 2025

