India national cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan national cricket team skipper Salman Ali Agha avoided the customary handshake during toss of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 15. For those unversed, shaking hands is a traditional gesture of good sportsmanship between opposing team captains before or after the coin toss. Pakistan captain Salman Agha has won the toss and he has decided to bat first. Both teams are unchanged from their previous match. India and Pakistan are heading into this contest after securing victories in their Asia Cup 2025 opener. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Toss Report and Playing XI: PAK Captain Salman Ali Agha Opts To Bat, Both Teams Unchanged.

Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Avoid Handshake at Toss During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match

🔥 Asia Cup 2025 is LIVE! Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first 🏏 The classic rivalry – Green Shirts vs Blue Jerseys 💥 Back your team with prayers & support 💚🙌 Go Pakistan! 🇵🇰#INDvsPAK#PakVsInd#AsiaCup2025pic.twitter.com/oum4TvdZTs — ) ⃝ ⃝🩷 ⃝ ⃝🩵𝐗𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐓 𝐐𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐄𝐑🩵⃝ ⃝ 🩶⃝ ⃝ 3 (@ItxxQadeer) September 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)