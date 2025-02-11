In a very unfortunate development for Team India, star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set to be hosted at Dubai and Pakistan. Bumrah injured his back during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and was advised to rest for the England series to be fit in time for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Although, he has not been able to recover within time and now officially ruled out of the Champions Trophy. Harshit Rana was named as replacement of injured Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah Officially Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. Harshit Rana named replacement. Other squad updates 🔽 #TeamIndia | #ChampionsTrophy https://t.co/RML5I79gKL — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)