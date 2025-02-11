BCCI has finally confirmed the 15-members of the official Team India squad which will travel for Dubai to play the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Jasprit Bumrah couldn't make it in the squad in the last moment as he was ruled out for his back injury. Harshit Rana comes in as replacement. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy has also entered the squad while Yashasvi Jaiswal faces the axe. Jasprit Bumrah Officially Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Harshit Rana Replaces Senior Bowler in Indian Squad.

India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non-Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.

India's Official 15-Member Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. Harshit Rana named replacement. Other squad updates 🔽 #TeamIndia | #ChampionsTrophy https://t.co/RML5I79gKL — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2025

