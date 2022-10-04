Jasprit Bumrah was officially ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. The star speedster has now reacted after missing out on the mega tournament. Bumrah took to Twitter and wrote he is "gutted" and further said he "will be cheering for team India" during the T20 World Cup.

I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XjHJrilW0d — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 4, 2022

