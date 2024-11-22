Sri Lanka's legendary pacer Lasith Malinga hailed India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah for his standout show with the ball during Day 1 of the India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 in Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The former cricketer shared a post on his social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) and praised Jasprit Bumrah as the best bowler in the world. Malinga's tweet came after the Indian speedster bagged four Australian wickets on the opening day of the ongoing Perth Test. Bumrah's heroic effort with the ball helped visitors to restrict the host to 67-7 at stumps on Day 1. Earlier, India were all out for 150 runs in their first innings. 'Greater Booty...,' Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Shares Funny Instagram Story After India Stand-In Captain Picks Four Wickets On Day 1 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

Jasprit “Best in the World” Bumrah

Jasprit “Best in the World” Bumrah🔥👌 — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) November 22, 2024

