Star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan, shared a funny Instagram story on her handle after the India national cricket team stand-in captain took four wickets on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 in Perth. Sanjana shared a picture of her husband where she wrote, "Great bowler, even greater booty." In the ongoing Perth Test between India and Australia, the visitors were bundled out for 150 runs in the first innings. In reply, Australia crumbled at 67/7 after Jasprit Bumrah took a four-wicket haul before stumps on Day 1. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 1 Stumps: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj's Late Burst With Ball Help Men in Blue Stranglehold Hosts After Dismal Batting Show in First Innings.

Sanjana Ganesan's Instagram Story for Jasprit Bumrah

Sanjana Ganesan Instagram Story. (Photo credits: Intsagram/Sanjanaganesan)

