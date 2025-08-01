India national cricket team speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the fifth Test against the England national cricket team. The development was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on August 1. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 is being held at the Kennington Oval, London. Earlier, Bumrah was not included in Team India's playing XI. Before the England Tour 2025, the Indian management confirmed that Bumrah would play three Test matches. The right-arm pacer played the first Test at Leeds, followed by the third at Lord's and the fourth at Manchester. Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Know Reason Behind Star Pacer's Absence from Last Match of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah Released From Indian Squad for IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025

