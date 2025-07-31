The leader of India's bowling pack, Jasprit Bumrah, has been a workhorse in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, where the star pacer is the joint second-highest wicket-taker despite featuring in just three Tests. Talk about Burmah's workload management was already a concern, with Team India's support staff ahead of the England tour confirming the bowler's availability and fitness for three Tests. Bumrah has already played three Tests in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, bowling 119.4 overs, which eventually took a toll on the bowler as seen in the IND vs ENG 4th Test in Manchester, where the pacer failed to make any impact. Mohammed Siraj To Take A Fifer At The Oval? Dale Steyn Predicts India Pacer To Claim Five-Wicket Haul in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (See Post).

Bumrah is already coming off a long injury layoff, which the pacer suffered at the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, where the pacer finished as the highest wicket-taker. The 31-year-old is crucial for India in the upcoming years, with several ICC titles, including the ODI World Cup, which will be up for grabs in 2027.

With everything to play for in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, India opted to leave Jasprit Bumrah out of the India vs England 5th Test playing XI. Read below to find out the reason behind Jasprit Bumrah's exclusion from India's playing XI against England.

Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025?

Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah missed the fifth Test against England at The Kia Oval due to workload management. It was earlier reported that the BCCI medical team has told Bumrah that the decision to miss the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy is because of safeguarding his back and keeping the long-term in mind. Shubman Gill, Ben Stokes Call for Better Scheduling Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, Say Three-Day Turnaround 'Too Less' for Five-Match Series.

The development is not surprising, as the Indian management and the selectors had earlier decided that Bumrah would play three of the five tests during the England Tour 2025. Bumrah played in the first Test at Leeds and missed the second Test at Edgbaston. The right-arm speedster played in the following two Tests at Lord's and last week at Old Trafford. With Bumrah missing out on the Fifth Test at The Kia Oval, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has replaced him in the playing XI.

