Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat has become the first-ever bowler to take a hat-trick in the first over of Ranji Trophy. After losing the toss against Delhi, Undakat removed Dhruv Shorey, Vibhab Rawal and Yash Dhull within the first over to achieve this feat. Delhi looked stunned and were soon reduced to 10-7. But then a half-century from Hrithik Shokeen helped them to reach 108-8. Unadkat has already picked up six wickets and will be looking to end Delhi's innings. How To Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of India’s Domestic Cricket Tournament With Time in IST.

Unadkat Creates History

Irfan Pathan - First bowler to take a hat-trick in first over in Test cricket. Jaydev Unadkat - First bowler to take a hat-trick in first over in Ranji Trophy. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 3, 2023

