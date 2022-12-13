The 2022-23 edition of the Ranji Trophy will start on December 13. 32 teams have been divided into four groups. Two top teams from each group will progress to the quarter finals. Meanwhile, six other plate group teams will be fighting to qualify for the elite group. The broadcasting rights for the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 are with Star Sports. So you can watch the live telecast of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 on Star Sports 2/2HD. Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar will live stream the matches. Khaleel Ahmed Set To Miss Majority Of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Season Due to Medical Condition, Shares Pic Of Treatment.

Star Sports To Telecast Ranji Trophy 2022-23

It's time for the coveted challenge as the Mastercard #RanjiTrophy is here! Watch Hyderabad take on Tamil Nadu: Today, 9:30 AM on Star Sports 2/2HD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)