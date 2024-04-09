Ugadi, Samvatsarādi or Yugadi, is New Year's Day according to the Hindu calendar and is celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Goa in India. Ugadi Day is pivoted on the first New Moon after the March Equinox. While the nation is celebrating the festive day, players from IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad took the help of social media to send their best wishes. Many star players including Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen were seen in the video. Happy Ugadi 2024: Dinesh Karthik, Shreyanka Patil And Other RCB Cricketers Wish Fans on Auspicious Occasion (Watch Video)

SRH Players wish Happy Ugadi

‘Tis the festive season, #OrangeArmy! 😄 Here’s to wishing you all a memorable Ugadi 🧡🌸 pic.twitter.com/rk5WbOYXok — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 9, 2024

