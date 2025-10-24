India Women secured their place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal by beating New Zealand Women by 53 runs in a do or die encounter. They also broke their three-match losing streak with the victory thanks to two centuries from Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana. When Rawal reached the fifty-run mark, bowler Renuka Singh Thakur showed her a poster with a peacock sketched on it. It also had in writing 'Dil Maange More'. Renuka later revealed the real story behind the poster. She explained that she wanted to do something to keep the dressing room vibe positive and hence she made the poster because peacock is called 'Mor' in Hindi and she used the pun while making the poster. Pratika eventually reacted on the poster as well and she said 'I am very happy that girls are enjoying'. Pratika Rawal Scores Her 2nd ODI Century, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Renuka Singh Thakur Reveals Story Behind Her 'Peacock Poster'

What's the story behind Renuka Singh Thakur's famous poster? 🤔🎨 A fun peek into the dressing-room vibes where every success is celebrated 😊 - By @mihirlee_58 Get your #CWC25 tickets 🎟 now: https://t.co/vGzkkgwXt4#TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/OC62jHFijD — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 24, 2025

