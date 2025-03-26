All-rounder James Neesham achieved his maiden T20I five-wicket haul for New Zealand during the ongoing NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025, ending with figures of 5 for 22, which is also the third-best for a Black Caps bowler in the format. Neesham's wickets include Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Jahandad Khan, and Sufiyan Muqeem during his milestone-breaking outing. Neesham also became the fourth New Zealand bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in T20Is. Hasan Nawaz Registers Most Ducks As Opener In A Single T20I Series For Pakistan, Achieves Unwanted Record During NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025.

Jimmy Neesham Registers Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in T20Is

Time for the chase! A maiden T20I 5-wicket haul for Jimmy Neesham leads a strong performance with the ball. Follow LIVE and free in NZ on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+ 📺 Sport Nation NZ and The ACC 📻 LIVE scoring | https://t.co/TZTAt6S23R 📲#NZvPAK #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/rh7DRLxFcK — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 26, 2025

