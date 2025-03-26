Hasan Nawaz in the ongoing NZ vs PAK T20I 2025 series has either blown hot or cold. In the final and fifth NZ vs PAK T20I at Wellington, Nawaz scored a three-ball duck, which made him enter an unwanted list in the record books for Pakistan. With the third duck of the series, Nawaz achieved an unwanted record of scoring the most zeros in a single T20I series as an opener for Pakistan, bettering Shahzaib Hasan's record of two ducks. In the same series, Nawaz created history, hitting the fastest-ever T20I hundred for Pakistan in NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I, in merely 44 balls. Hasan Nawaz Scores Fastest T20I Century For Pakistan, Breaks Babar Azam's 49-Ball Hundred Record During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025.

Hasan Nawaz Achieves Unwanted Record

Most Ducks by a Pakistani Opener in a T20I Series 3 - Hasan Nawaz (5 Inns) 2 - Shahzaib Hasan (2 Inns) 2 - Mohammad Hafeez (3 Inns) 2 - Mohammad Rizwan (4 Inns)#NZvsPAK — ALi Khan (@CallMeALi007) March 26, 2025

