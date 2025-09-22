It was a moment of awkwardness and humiliation for a Pakistan national cricket team fan girl who was watching the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match live from the stands at Dubai International Stadium. The time was the start of the second innings of the match. Batting first, the Green Shirts had made 171/5. As the Indian opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill came to bat, the Pakistan fangirl was shouting "Pakistan jitega, pehli ball hai, pehli ball hai..." (Pakistan will win, it's the first ball). The ball went for a six into the crowd as Abhishek Sharma smacked the delivery from Shaheen Afridi. Seeing this, a boy spectator in front of her laughed. The female fan also said the second ball would be out, but it didn't happen, she was left red-faced. Humiliation continued for Pakistan as India scored 174/4 in 18.5 overs, winning by six wickets. Abhishek Sharma went on to score 74, Gill smacked 47. 'He Has the Limit of the Sky' Abhishek Sharma’s Sister Komal Sharma Hails Brother’s Match-Winning 74-Run Knock After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Pakistan Fangirl Left Red-Faced As Abhishek Sharma Smacks First Ball Six:

- Take visas and go to the stadium - Hope their team wins - Live in delusion - Just to see the live humiliation of Haris Rauf and Shaheen by Abhishek Sharma - Hasi aati hai bhai inpe Pakistan are born losers 😭🔥. pic.twitter.com/Jg1x4bHXN6 — 𝐉𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞 (@jod_insane) September 22, 2025

