Abhishek Sharma's sister Dr. Komal Sharma expressed her feelings following the six-wicket win by the Men in Blue in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, sharing her thoughts on her brother's exceptional performance during the match. Abhishek Sharma scored 74 off 39 balls while chasing a target of 172 set by Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, and was judged the best player of the match as India scored 174/4 in 18.5 overs. Speaking to PTI, Dr. Komal Sharma expressed her joy saying, "I always wanted to see the Pakistan vs India match... he (Abhishek Sharma) did so well, he is the man of the match... we are super excited and super happy... we are very proud of him... he has the limit of the sky, and he is gonna touch it and he is gonna prove everybody what kind of a player and talent he has". 'You Talk, We Win' Abhishek Sharma Reacts After Scoring Match-Winning 74 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (See Post).

Komal Sharma Hails Abhishek Sharma’s Innings:

VIDEO | On India's victory against Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai, Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal Sharma says, "I am really proud of him (Abhishek), always wanted to watch the India-Pakistan game Live and today we came here and… pic.twitter.com/YIGKCLjhye — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 21, 2025

