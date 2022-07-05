Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root both scored centuries as England beat India by seven wickets in the fifth Test at Edgbaston to level the series 2-2. Baistow scored two consecutive hundreds in this match to help the hosts get over the line by chasing down a mammoth target of 378 runs set by the visitors. Meanwhile, cricket fans have went crazy after the result as they have taken to Twitter to give their reactions. List of Highest Successful Run Chases in Tests: Check Top 10 Record Targets Achieved by Teams.

Check Tweets

And that, Ladies & Gents, is the true essence of Test Cricket. A flawless counterattack when it mattered most. By Jove, it seemed India had this in its kitty. That is, until both the second innings. “And that has made all the difference.” Joe & Jonny 😍#INDvENG — Ｍｉｓｔｅｒ Ｃｈａｎｇ (@MeiyangChang) July 5, 2022

Crazy

Crazy and unbelievable cricket from England. The first team in Test history to chase 250+ targets in four consecutive matches. 277, 296, 299 against New Zealand and now 378 against India. #BazBall — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 5, 2022

The Reason?

We were dominating test after this it went downhill #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/dJgZW9Kc06 — RAKSHIT (@Imrakshit45) July 5, 2022

Disappointed Fan

This loss hurts because we didn’t even force England into bazzball, it was a cakewalk for them. Defensive mindset & weak strategy by Rahul Dravid & captain Jasprit Bumrah. #INDvENG #IndvsEng — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 5, 2022

Captain Responsible?

No disrespect to Jasprit Bumrah , but imagine if Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul would have captained this match. Cricket Twitter would have gone crazy. #INDvENG — Sourabh (@1handed6_) July 5, 2022

