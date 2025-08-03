England national cricket team ace batter Joe Root scripted history as he became the first player to hit 6000 or more runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. The seasoned England batter achieved this historic feat during the fifth Test against the India national cricket team at The Oval in London. Featuring in his 69th Test, Root is the leading run-getter in the WTC history, having featured in all four editions of the tournament. Joe Root is followed by Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Stokes, and Travis Head in the top five of the WTC charts. Blunder! Mohammed Siraj Steps on Boundary Rope After Taking Harry Brook’s Catch During Day 4 of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Historic Milestone by Joe Root

Most runs in World Test Championship JOE ROOT 69* MAT 6000 RUNS Steve Smith 55 mat 4278 runs Marnus Labuschagne 53 mat 4225 runs Ben Stokes 57 mat 3616 runs Travis Head 52 mat 3300 runs #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/n3IpqLHPyr — CAPTAIN SUII 🐐 (@VKBA1856) August 3, 2025

