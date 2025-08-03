India national cricket team pacer Mohammed Siraj made a blunder during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval in London when he stepped on the boundary rope after taking Harry Brook's catch. The incident happened during the first ball of the 35th over of England's second innings. Prasidh Krishna bowled a short-pitched delivery, and Harry Brook mistimed his pull shot. The ball went high in the air, and Mohammed Siraj took a catch. Sadly, Siraj wasn't balanced and touched the boundary cushions. The Indian pacer stood in disbelief and covered his face. Who Will Win Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 if India vs England Test Series Ends in 2-2 Draw?

