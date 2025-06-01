Joe Root continues to gather runs across formats and add feathers to his already decorated caps. This time he surpassed Eoin Morgan to be the highest run scorer for England in history. Eoin Morgan had 6957 runs and he was at the top of the list. During the England vs West Indies second ODI 2025, Root surpassed him to move to the top of the table. Root has been in terrific form in Test cricket and now he has started to translate that form in ODIs too. Keacy Carty Scores His Third Century in Four One-Day International Games, Achieves Feat During ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025.

Joe Root Becomes Leading Run-Scorer For England in ODI History

𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀. 🐐 Joe Root is now England's leading ODI run-scorer, overtaking Eoin Morgan 🔝 pic.twitter.com/ZyDz2z8nkE — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 1, 2025

