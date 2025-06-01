West Indies middle order batter Keacy Carty continued his dominating form in ODIs as he scored another century during England vs West Indies second ODI 2025. West Indies were batting and lost an early wicket when Cary came to the crease. He controlled and paced his innings comfortably to reach his century in just 102 balls. He laid a foundation for West Indies to launch. This is his third century in four ODIs. Earlier, he scored two centuries against Ireland. ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025: West Indies Cricket Team Fined for Slow Over-Rate in First ODI Against England.

Keacy Carty Scores His Third Century in Four ODIs

