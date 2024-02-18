England suffered a crushing 434-run loss against India in the third of the five-match Test series at Rajkot. Joe Root's poor run of form continues in this match as he is yet to register a big score in the six innings he has played in this series. Despite the loss, Root showed a nice gesture as he gifted one of his bats to a young fan in the stands of Niranjan Shah Stadium wearing CSK jersey. Fans loved his gesture and the picture went viral on social media. Ben Stokes Pats on Yashasvi Jaiswal's Back On Way to Dressing Room, Lauds Him for Scoring Double Century During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Joe Root Gifts Young Indian Fan His Bat

Despite a tough loss and run of form, Joe Root still has time for fans ❤️ A young Indian lad is now in possession of one of his bats 👏 pic.twitter.com/idGzaU4SPw — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) February 18, 2024

