Jofra Archer dazzled on his return to action after 17 months as he took figures of 3/27 during the first match of the SA20 2023 on Tuesday, January 10. Representing MI Cape Town in the inaugural edition of the new T20 tournament, Archer dismissed Wihan Lubbe (3), Ferisco Adams (1) and the dangerous David Miller (42) to finish with the best figures for his side and restrict Paarl Royals to just 142/7. What was even more amazing was that he bowled a maiden in his four-over quota.

Watch Jofra Archer's Incredible Return to Cricket, Here:

