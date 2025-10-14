R&B and Soul icon D'Angelo has died. The "Brown Sugar" hitmaker was 51 at the time of his passing. He breathed his last on Tuesday (October 14) after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. His former manager, Kedar Massenberg, confirmed the news. "The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in life. After a prolonged battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D'Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D'Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinary moving music he leaves behind, " the singer's family told Variety. Gurmeet Maan, Punjabi Folk Singer, Dies Days After Singer-Actor Rajvir Jawanda’s Passing.

Soul Icon D’Angelo Dies at 51 Due to Prolonged Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Rest In Peace, D'Angelo 🕊️ Feb. 11, 1974 — Oct. 14, 2025 pic.twitter.com/IxiFgy3mEm — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Variety), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)