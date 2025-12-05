Marnus Labuschagne produced a moment of absolute fielding brilliance to secure the final wicket of the England first innings and dismiss Jofra Archer on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba. Stationed at deep backward square leg, Labuschagne showed phenomenal athleticism after Archer attempted a fierce pull shot off the bowling of Brendan Doggett. Sprinting hard to his right and judging the trajectory of the ball perfectly, the Australian flung himself into a full-length, one-handed dive and held onto the catch cleanly just inches above the ground. It was an effort hailed as one of the best catches in recent Ashes memory, ending a frustrating 70-run last-wicket partnership between Archer and Joe Root and wrapping up the English innings for 334 runs. Australia vs England Ashes Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025: How To Watch AUS vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Marnus Labuschagne Catch Video

