Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific car accident last month and since then he has been in hospital for treatment. Pant was severely injured and has underwent surgeries as well. The cricketer's road to recovery will be a long one as confirmed by doctors and thus he is likely to be out of action for a long time. As far as immediate future is concerned, Pant will home series against New Zealand and Australia. The wicketkeeper will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and same was confirmed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly. Rishabh Pant Successfully Undergoes Knee Surgery At Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with Delhi Capitals. It will be a great IPL (for the team), we will do well but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect the Delhi Capitals," Ganguly was quoted as saying by Sports Today.

Pant, who is the captain of Delhi Capitals, is now all set to miss the upcoming edition of the T20 league which will be held between March-May. And it means, the franchise will have to look for the new captain as well apart from replacing the injured cricketer. Meanwhile, David Warner is tipped to replace Pant as DC's skipper. Rishabh Pant Health Update: BCCI Provides Official Statement As Indian Wicketkeeper is Shifted to Mumbai for Further Treatment.

Pant's availability for future selection will be clear once he is out of the hospital and starts his recovery period. Reportedly, Pant is looking to gain full fitness before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which will be held in India in October-November this year.

