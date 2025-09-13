ENG vs SA memes went viral on social media as Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and the bowlers powered England to a record-breaking victory over South Africa in the ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Friday, September 12. It was a match where a number of records were broken as the England National Cricket Team scored a mammoth total of 304/2, becoming the first team to breach the 300-run mark in T20Is against a full-member nation. Phil Salt smashed England's fastest-ever T20I century (off 39 balls) as he hit 141* off 60 deliveries while Jos Buttler struck 83 off 30. The England bowlers, led by Jofra Archer (3/25), Sam Curran (2/11), Liam Dawson (2/34), Will Jacks (2/2) and Adil Rashid (1/48) produced a stunning effort to bowl South Africa out for 158, helping Harry Brook and co get their biggest win in the shortest format. Take a look at some memes below. ENG vs SA Video Highlights, 2nd T20I 2025: Watch England Score Record-Breaking 304/2, Register Massive Series-Levelling Win Over South Africa.

'300 Par Ho Gaya'

South Africa Bowlers Explaining Phil Salt's Innings

'South African Bowling Unit'

South African bowling unit : pic.twitter.com/CSmujvKBSk — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 12, 2025

Haha!

SA team to England after watching Phil Salt #EngVsSA pic.twitter.com/FZFpiJW9yB — Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) September 12, 2025

'Indian Cricket Team Fans Right Now'

'Phil' Salt Bae

