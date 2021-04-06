Taslima Nasreen's Controversial Tweet!!

If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 4, 2021

Jofra Archer Not Happy!!

Are you okay ? I don’t think you’re okay https://t.co/rmiFHhDXiO — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 6, 2021

Saqib Mahmood Devastated!!

Can’t believe this. Disgusting tweet. Disgusting individual https://t.co/g8O1MWyR81 — Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) April 6, 2021

More Slamming!!

‘Moeen Ali is stuck with cricket’ says the woman whose head is stuck in a quagmire. REPORT this tweet. https://t.co/nClfvMRMWy — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) April 6, 2021

Heavy Criticism!!

.@taslimanasreen was incharge of ISIS recruitment when Moeen Ali told her that he doesn't want to join them. https://t.co/CdlsneZlqt — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) April 6, 2021

Trolling Continues!!

talking about moeen ali wont give you attention. He is way above your level. So talk about something same level as u. for example: street dogs — fa🇧🇩 (@FuadAnik2) April 6, 2021

