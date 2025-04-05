Rajasthan Royals (RR) ace speedster Jofra Archer shattered Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya's stump with a superb delivery during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The wicket incident happened during the first ball of the first over. Archer bowled a back-of-a-length delivery that opened up Priyansh. The PBKS opener looked to defend the ball but was beaten on the outside edge. The ball hits the top of the off-stump. Earlier, Rajasthan posted a strong total of 205/4 in 20 overs. Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta Spotted Smiling After Lockie Ferguson Dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal During PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match (See Post).

Superb Delivery from Jofra Archer!

