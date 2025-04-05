Punjab Kings(PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta was spotted smiling after speedster Lockie Ferguson removed dangerous Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The wicket incident happened during the second ball of the 14th over. Ferguson bowled a knuckle delivery, and Jaiswal went for the big slog. Sadly, the RR opener missed the line, and the ball slammed into the sticks. After Jaiswal's dismissal, PBKS co-owner Zinta was spotted with a smile. The Royals opener played a superb knock of 67 runs off 45 balls with the help of eight boundaries. Sanju Samson Throws His Bat in the Air in Anger After Being Dismissed by Lockie Ferguson During PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

A 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙞𝙩𝙮 happy reaction to YBJ's wicket 😄☝ Top bowling by #LockieFerguson to dismiss the well-set #RR opener! 🔥#IPLonJioStar 👉 #PBKSvRR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/ZGKkKNRklV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 5, 2025

