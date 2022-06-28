Jos Buttler has been appointed as England's limited-overs skipper following the retirement of Eoin Morgan. Commentator Alan Wilkins confirmed it on-air during the 2nd T20I game between India and Ireland. Buttler has played 151 ODIs and 88 T20Is for the Three Lions.

Jos Buttler named new England limited-overs captain, says @alanwilkins22 on AIR during #IREvIND T20I — Aamir Salati (@aamirsalati) June 28, 2022

