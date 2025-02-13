England national cricket team had a disastrous outing in the white-ball tour of India where they lost 6 out of the 7 matches they played and suffered a white-wash in the ODI series. After the defeat in the third ODI on February 12, there were reports that Jos Buttler and co did not train during the ODI series and it was only Joe Root who practiced. Former England star Kevin Pietersen slammed the England team too through a post on 'X' and called the incident 'Heartbreaking'. When asked about it in the post-match press conference, Buttler refuted the claims and said he is not sure the claim is quite true. He also added that 'We have certainly done plenty of training'. Kevin Pietersen Slams England Cricket Team for Lack of Training Post Nagpur Defeat As Jos Buttler and Co Suffer 0-3 Whitewash in IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series.

Jos Buttler Refutes Claims of England Team Members Not Training During India Tour

"We've certainly done plenty of training!" England white-ball captain Jos Buttler defends England after criticism following their disappointing tour of India 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/gwrJ9I5u0L — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 13, 2025

