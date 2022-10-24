Twitterverse is seeking justice for South African cricketer Temba Bavuma online. But why? What happened to Temba Bavuma? Well, netizens feel organisers have done dirty to the 32-year-old Proteas player by pairing a wrong read taller kid with him for the National Anthem ceremony before Zimbabwe vs South Africa clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. Photos of Temba Bavuma getting hidden behind a taller kid have gone viral on the micro-blogging platform. Bavuma stands tall at 1.62m. ZIM vs SA T20 in Super 12 is taking place at Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, Australia.

Tad Bit Mean For Sure

He is Standing There

Justice for Temba Bavuma

Hope Not

No Comments

Ugly Crying

Like Why Would You Do That

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)