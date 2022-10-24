Twitterverse is seeking justice for South African cricketer Temba Bavuma online. But why? What happened to Temba Bavuma? Well, netizens feel organisers have done dirty to the 32-year-old Proteas player by pairing a wrong read taller kid with him for the National Anthem ceremony before Zimbabwe vs South Africa clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. Photos of Temba Bavuma getting hidden behind a taller kid have gone viral on the micro-blogging platform. Bavuma stands tall at 1.62m. ZIM vs SA T20 in Super 12 is taking place at Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, Australia.

A bit mean to allocate the tallest mascot to Temba Bavuma!#ZIMvsSA #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/FRt3Y3B3D4 — Elliot Cohen 🌹 (@labenal1) October 24, 2022

They deliberately chose a taller kid for Bavuma. 😭 pic.twitter.com/2JtY0SJILG — sauce (@harvyyinspector) October 24, 2022

They did bavuma dirty here 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ElN8P5rph2 — H🇿🇼 (@Hariszz77) October 24, 2022

My man Bavuma is the Unluckiest player ever 😭😭😭 #SAvsZIM pic.twitter.com/FjMohR1Ne1 — 𝙈𝙎𝘿 ⁷ (@cric_not_out) October 24, 2022

They did Themba Bavuma wrong with the kid they chose for him to walk out 😭😭😭#T20WC2022 pic.twitter.com/3gG9dH1OeJ — Clifford Motsepe (@MCMotsepe85) October 24, 2022

