Shubman Gill came up with a cheeky reaction after he lost yet another toss, this time in the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, November 14. The India National Cricket Team captain has had rotten luck with the toss and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma called 'heads' and opted to bat first. Ravi Shastri, who conducted the toss, asked Shubman Gill about his luck with the toss and the India National Cricket Team Test captain responded, "I think the only toss I'm going to win is hopefully in the WTC finals." In terms of team news, India's playing XI against South Africa featured four spinners, the first such instance since 2012, while South Africa won't have Kagiso Rabada, who has a rib injury. India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025 Day 1: How To Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Shubman Gill Reacts After Losing Toss in IND vs SA 1st Test 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

