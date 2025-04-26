Kamindu Mendis opened up on his sensational catch that left everyone in awe during the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 25. The Sri Lankan all-rounder came up with a full-length dive to his left and pulled off a 'Superman-esque' catch to get rid of CSK's Dewald Brevis, who was looking very good out in the middle. Reacting to the catch after the match, Kamindu Mendis said, "Actually, when I was running, I thought I wouldn't reach it but somehow I tried and, you have to have some belief in you. So I went for it." He added how crucial that catch was with Dewald Brevis going strong and dismissing him gave his team 'good energy'. His Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates showered praise on him for that 'incredible' fielding effort, with Harshal Patel and Ishan Kishan saying that it was the 'best catch of the season so far'. Watch Kamindu Mendis’ Spectacular Diving Catch To Dismiss Dewald Brevis During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Kamindu Mendis Reacts to His Catch in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

