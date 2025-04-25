Kamindu Mendis pulled off a superb catch to dismiss Dewald Brevis during the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match on Friday, April 25. The South African youngster put on a great show at the Chepauk, not showing any signs of stopping and it took a special effort from Kamindu Mendis to end his innings. This happened in the 13th over of the innings when Dewald Brevis attempted a second consecutive six off the bowling of Harshal Patel. The right-hander hit the ball flat, but the ambidextrous Kamindu Mendis pulled off a full-length drive to grab the ball with both hands and also ensured that it did not pop out as he landed. Watch Kamindu Mendis Show Off Ambidextrous Skills! Sri Lankan Bowls With Both Arms, Castles Ravindra Jadeja While With Right-Arm Spin During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Watch Kamindu Mendis' Catch:

