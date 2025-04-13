Karun Nair played his much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) match after the 2022 edition. Karun Nair, who was playing as an impact player for Delhi Capitals, slammed two sixes against Mumbai Indians ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah during an IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Karun Nair also completed his half-century after smacking Bumrah for two sixes. This was Karun Nair's first fifty in the Indian Premier League after seven years. Earlier, the Mumbai Indians posted 205/5 in 20 overs. Karun Nair's Old Tweet 'Dear Cricket, Give Me One More Chance' Goes Viral Again As He Scores Half-Century in DC vs IPL 2025 Match, See Reactions.

Karun Nair Slams Jasprit Bumrah for Two Sixes

Making an IMPACT with INTENT 👊 Karun Nair takes on Jasprit Bumrah to reach his #TATAIPL FIFTY after 7⃣ years 💙 Updates ▶ https://t.co/sp4ar866UD#DCvMI | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/C7a59EkjxD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2025

